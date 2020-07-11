Giving Liam, 4, a sporting chance

Durban - When Claire Scott gave birth to her daughter Kylie on July 4 last year, she and her husband Mike were overjoyed, and their 4-year-old son, Liam, was very proud to be a big brother. But the next day, their lives were thrown into a turmoil of heartache and devastation when Liam was diagnosed with neuroblastoma - a rare but very aggressive cancer. He was admitted to hospital the same day to start chemotherapy. In the last 12 months, the Scotts have spent more time in a hospital than at home as their little boy has been fighting for his life. Now living in the UK, Mike and Claire both grew up in Durban and Claire appealed to South Africans to help raise funds to save her toddler’s life. In an interview with the Independent on Saturday this week, Claire said Liam had spent the last year undergoing treatment, but now urgently needs a vaccine which is only available in the US.

Describing the moment they received Liam’s diagnosis, she said she felt “pure pain”.

“He needed to start treatment that day, there was no doubt about that. We were in shock and adrenalin was running through us.

“There wasn’t any real indication he wasn’t well, he just had a few ulcers on his tongue and he had lost a bit of his appetite.

“They had looked at our history and it’s a random thing that has happened, it’s just bad luck. It was just so, so overwhelming.

“I can just describe it as pure pain. I just remember not even really feeling my body, I just felt cold.

“It’s been a year of aggressive cancer treatment, and it has been traumatic watching our son go through one of the worst cancer regimes in the world.

“He had no hair, he was struggling to breathe, he was on oxygen and on IV morphine for the pain. He didn’t speak for days because his mouth was so sore from all the sores in his mouth and throughout his body.

“It’s been the most difficult year of our lives, we are still running on adrenalin and totally traumatised by what we have gone through. We only hope Liam does not remember any of this.”

Claire added that after chemotherapy, Liam went on to immunotherapy which finishes at the end of August. To save his life, he needs to get the American vaccine in New York in September.

Claire said: “His cancer is very aggressive. If it comes back, Liam has about a 10% chance of survival.

“When I say that, it’s with a huge lump in my throat - it’s not easy to talk about this, we’re doing everything we can to get him to America to make sure this cancer never returns.”

She and Mike both grew up in the Highway area, with Mike surfing off Durban beaches.

“We still have family and many friends in Durban. We love Durban and Liam had started learning how to surf there. This little guy has a lot of life in him, he’s such a strong, happy little boy. He wants to live.”

The total cost of the vaccine is £232000 (R5million), and much of that has been raised in the UK.

With just over R530000 still needed, three South African sport legends, former Springboks Stefan Terblanche and Justin Swart, along with 11-time world champion rower, Hank McGregor, took to the ocean along Durban’s beachfront on Monday to complete a gruelling rowing challenge of 36km to help raise funds, through sponsors and pledges, to get Liam to New York.

In his position as chief executive of South African Rugby Legends Association, Terblanche said: “Liam’s fund-raising efforts are so close to where they need to be and we hope this final push will get him to the States as soon as possible. We all want to see Liam make a full recovery and live a long and happy life.”

Claire said: “We were so happy to hear about the rugby legends and world champion Hank McGregor doing what they all did for Liam this week, it’s what South Africans are made of, it’s just incredible.”

To help raise funds for the vaccine for Liam, go to solvingkidscancer.org.uk/Appeal/liam