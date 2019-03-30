The bleak living conditions at Glebelands Hostel are deteriorating. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The serenity that pervades Glebelands Hostel in uMlazi during the day betrays what residents say is the real truth: when the sun goes down, it becomes a war zone. Bouts of fighting break the stillness of the night, and there is little peace for those trying to sleep.

Residents say there is silence before the storm - and their fears were confirmed by reports that since 2014, about 106 people have been killed in the complex that houses more than 22000 residents.

Glebelands was built as a single- sex hostel under apartheid (for men), but after 1994, increasing numbers of women and children moved in.

The municipality took over the hostel from the apartheid-era provincial (Natal) government.

However, it has gained a reputation as a hotbed for political killings.

From the entrance gate to the hostel, there’s a palpable smell of smoke, dirt and pollution in the air.

A young woman, who did not wish to be identified, sat idly near a fire she had made in the open space just outside her front door. She was burning a pile of trash, and watched it go up in flames. She said she was burning the dirt, rather than letting it pile up, as there was erratic waste collection.

She shares the one-room flat with three other people not related to her. She said the old system of renting a bed in a flat still applied. However, newer hostel buildings allowed for a person to rent the whole flat for themselves, she added. The residents pay R50 a month to an unknown but dangerous, landlord for the single beds they sleep in.

“I had nowhere to stay so I can work and send money home to fend for my family. This was the only option,” she said.

She is one of the hundreds of families who live in the hostel who have to face a daily reality of fear and uncertainty over their safety and that of their loved ones.

“In this place it is all about minding your own business and avoiding getting any trouble, ” said an elderly woman, who only wanted to be identified as Mamqwathi.

The 75-year-old held the door slightly ajar, just enough to see who was knocking, when the Independent on Saturday visited. She was visibly relieved there was no threat.

Mamqwathi is one of the oldest residents in Glebelands. She left her home in the Eastern Cape when she was “still young and beautiful” to work as a domestic worker. After years of this, she moved to the hostel.

“When Nelson Mandela was released, I was right here. The joy I had was so big, because our lives were going to change,” she said.

She sat on a tiny home-made bench, next to a single bed covered with faded bedding and balanced on concrete bricks, just two steps away from the door. There are three other single beds with barely an inch of space between them.

“The ladies I stay with are out doing their errands for the day, otherwise there wouldn’t be space for a visitor,” she said, pulling over a plastic crate for her visitors to sit on.

The room was dark, but with enough light to see the water damage along the ceiling and walls.

“We always have to make a plan to cover our beds when the rain gets stronger. We don’t have much money to fix anything in this room,” she said.

“I have a cold because lately I had to go to the toilet three or four times at night.”

The walk to the toilet goes past the open showers - bare pipes sticking out of the wall. There was no privacy, and broken windows allowed passers-by outside to see into the showers.

In the toilets, while walls separated the cubicles, there were no doors for privacy. The toilets were dirty and smelled bad.

The basins placed outside the toilets, which residents would normally use to wash their hands, have been turned into a makeshift area for the cleaning of dishes and preparation of food. The space meant for a kitchen has been turned into a storage area.

“We do everything in one place - the kitchen was supposed to be separate, but it was never completely built,” said Mamqwathi, adding that she hoped the recent visit by deputy public protector Kevin Malunga, would lead to change in their living conditions.

Xolani (not his real name), another resident who has lived here for more than 20 years, has yet to see change. He left his home KwaNongoma in the north-eastern part of Zululand to come to Durban for work.

He was aware of the recommendations made in the public protector’s report from 2017, and said: “We do not see how the lighting and installation of cameras is going to improve our lives. There are four men in one room, it is very uncomfortable when one of the wives of these men visit. It is not comfortable for a woman to sleep with her husband in a room full of other men.”

Recently, Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga was in Durban to meet eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, to ask why the city failed to implement recommendations made by Public Protector Busiswe Mkhwebane in June 2017.

The report was a follow-up to former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s 2016 report, “Stop The Carnage”, compiled after she visited the hostel.

The report followed the public protector’s intervention to hold to account several organs of state for their roles in connection with the plight of residents at the hostel.

According to Mkhwebane, they found evidence of widespread failures on the part of eThekwini Municipality to deliver services to residents.

Among some of the directives made by the public protector were that access control be implemented as provided for in the hostel policy; refuse be collected and removed regularly; damaged infrastructure like water and sewage pipes be repaired timeously; hostel grounds be maintained; grass verges be trimmed regularly; and lighting inside and outside be improved.

In August last year, the public protector conducted an inspection and found that their directives had not been implemented, and the city was again quizzed this month as to why.

The eThekwini Municipality did not reply to many queries by the newspaper about the implementation, or lack of it, of the recommendations at Glebelands, and the public protector’s clear unhappiness over this.

“The municipality boasts that it has built new family units - but the rents are higher and it is said that people fall behind with payments,” said KwaZulu-Natal violence monitor Mary de Haas.

“It is very bad planning to build new family units in the middle of badly run-down blocks, in an environment dangerous for children to grow up in. It all gets back to the municipality failing dismally to convert apartheid-era buildings to decent, well-maintained, safe residential blocks.

“It would not have been difficult to do that, given the money that has allegedly disappeared down some black hole instead of being used for the maintenance,” said De Haas.

