Glenwood High School reopens pavilion in honour of old boy, Ivan Clark

Durban - The Ivan Clark Pavilion reopened today in honour of accomplished Glenwood old boy Ivan Clark. The ceremony took place before a highly anticipated rugby clash between Glenwood High School and Maritzburg College. “It’s great to be reopening the Ivan Clark Pavilion because Clark was a great old boy who contributed immensely to the school,” said director of rugby Derek Heiberg.

Clark said yesterday that he always cherished being a part of the school. “I have lived my entire life knowing that I went to a very good school, so when the opportunity arose to put up a pavilion, which they would name after me, I was happy and honoured to do it. The school is well-run and represents our country.” Clark matriculated from Glenwood High School in 1961 and was in the first team for rugby and cricket.

Clark said the pavilion, initially opened in 2012, needed some refurbishing and improvements. He was hopeful that after today’s big clash against Maritzburg College, people would utilise it and turn up for more games. He added that at the end of the day, it wasn’t only for Glenwood old boys, but also for other schools to bring their old boys and enjoy some school games. Heiberg said the building played a pivotal role in the school’s cricket and rugby programmes and that as the first rugby team enter today before their clash against Maritzburg College, they will be boosted and feel a sense of pride, identity and ownership. “It feels good knowing we still have old boys who are invested and appreciate the opportunity they had to have attended Glenwood. They are now investing in the lives of the current boys and when they finish, they too will become old boys and become brothers,” said director of cricket Zayne Bux.

He added: “It is a great space for old boys to reconnect weekly during the season. When you’re in school, you don’t know everyone and you usually associate with your friend group, teams and your grade. When you become an old boy, you notice the others who did not fall in those groups, yet are still able to share a connection and share in your experiences with the school, and support your fellow brothers in green.” Features of the pavilion include a whiteboard and TV where the teams can do video and skill sessions; individualised shower cubicles and ice baths. Bux said the facilities would help the teams’ preparations for their games. Next to the changeroom there is a medical centre that houses a physiotherapist, a biokineticist, and strength and conditioning coach to ensure the boys are looked after.