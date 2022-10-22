Gluten allergy talk next week

Nutrition counsellor Lucille Cholerton will give a talk on food allergies and gluten sensitivity on October 25 at 2pm and at 5.30pm at the Kloof Methodist Church, 4 Park Lane, Kloof.

Suffering from sinusitis, headaches or itchy skin? You could have a food allergy.

The talks last 90 minutes and cover sinusitis, asthma, and bronchitis, headaches and migraines, itchy skin rashes, bowel complaints, arthritic joint pain, children with ADHD, depression, neurological disorders, Parkinson’s disease, and autoimmune disorders including thyroid imbalance and diabetes.

A former teacher, Cholerton is a specialist in gluten sensitivity and coeliac disease, and is the author of Spotlight on Gluten. She offers resources for sale such as a DVD and an info pack with 30 to 40 gluten-free recipes. See www.spotlightongluten.com or www.allergysa.co.za

Cost is a donation towards the church building fund. To book, call Cholerton on 082 841 1549 or 031 716 8869.