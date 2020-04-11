Go wild in lockdown... explore another world under water

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - Sharing the underwater adventures of the animals at uShaka Marine World is an online experience for the whole family during the coronavirus lockdown. This week, SAAMBR (SA Association for Marine Biological Research), which includes uShaka Sea World and the Oceanographic Research Institute (ORI), confirmed that the animals at uShaka were still receiving the “same high levels of care that we give them daily, and all critical systems will continue to operate”. On Wednesday, Dr Judy Mann, SAAMBR Conservation Strategist, said: “Our teams are spending lots of time with the animals and are taking this opportunity to do some extra deep cleaning and maintenance. “All of the life support systems are operating as usual, ensuring that the animals have good water quality. We have even managed to continue with some of our rehabilitation work and one of the seabirds in our rehabilitation centre was recently released.” She said there were two teams that worked for three days at a time. At the end of the three days the team on duty disinfected and cleaned everything, ready for the new team.

“The staff have the necessary equipment to enable them to ensure they are able to clean effectively.

"This is in line with our normal hygiene protocols - but is just expanded to include all touching surfaces,” said Mann, adding their second priority was to stay in contact with their supporters - those who care about the animals and the organisation’s conservation work.

“We have done this through our social media and our website.

“On April 1 we launched our new series of children’s books about ocean animals - especially written for a South African audience - and a new page on our website Ocean Activities at Home, she said.

See https://www.saambr.org.za/ ushaka-sea-world/ocean-activities- at-home/

There is also a daily “Message from the Ocean” with many stories of animals at uShaka along with team members still working with the animals via social media and on the website.

Mann said: “We hope this has helped to keep our spirits up during these uncertain times, and has helped to keep our supporters connected to the ocean and to SAAMBR.”

And the antics of some of uShaka Marine World’s creatures offer some amazing and educational clips of life under the sea. There are penguins playing in the pool, while another clip shows a penguin coming face to face with an octopus for the first time.

For those who are taking time to spring clean during the lockdown, another clip shows a smoothhound shark spotted resting while two busy Bluestreak cleaner wrasse, unique small fish, clean his gills.

These sharks do not need to swim to breathe and they can lie almost motionless on the seabed. They eat crustaceans and other invertebrates and females give birth to live pups.

The cleaner wrasse help the shark by removing parasites from the skin, the gills or in the mouth. These wrasse set up “cleaning stations” and their “clients” appear to queue up, waiting to be cleaned.

There are also catsharks playing with a boomer ball which has treats inserted in holes and which they try to retrieve, and a Seahorse nursery with three-day-old seahorses to watch.

Then it’s on to Nomadic jellies which have an entourage of “drifter” fish and Hitchhiker brittle starfish.

The Nomadic jellies have no tentacles, but clumps of “oral-arms” with many small mouth openings on them. The jelly feeds on zooplankton through these openings.

The Hitchhiker brittlestars live under the jellies’ “arms” and feed off their zooplankton scraps.

Hitchhiker brittlestars go into the jellies as juveniles and will move great distances with them.

To check out these and other video clips, go to the SAAMBR FaceBook page.