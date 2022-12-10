Going on a ricksha ride through city’s history

Durban - It was fun, sunglasses and hats as the “Independent on Saturday” and the winners of the paper’s ricksha ride down memory lane competition joined other guests on a trip to explore Durban and all its hidden gems. Leading the group on the ride from South Beach was Durban Tourism guide Philani Sangweni.

The winners were also joined by a team from the “Independent on Saturday” led by editor Zoubair Ayoob. Sangweni, with his flair and informative talk on the different architecture and historical monuments, made the ride fun and insightful and he delighted in the enthusiasm and excitement of the tour passengers. “The experience of hosting you was amazing. I enjoyed being with such a fun group. It was a pleasure to have a group as inquisitive as you,” said Sangweni.

The Ricksha Bus is particularly fascinating for those who love the “Independent on Saturday’s” popular Then & Now features and the coffee table book collections. Among the places which attracted interest from passengers were the oldest public toilets in Durban, built in 1914, and the first public train station built in 1860. One of the amazing “Now” features was the “largest parking lot in the country” which holds 480 000 cars coming in and going out of the Durban Harbour.

Bridgette de Vries said she learnt a lot from the ricksha ride and had made the experience part of celebrating her birthday, which she marked on Monday. “I enjoyed the ride and I’ve learnt a few things about the history of the buildings and things. It was quite informative,” said Bridgette. Gerald de Vries said this was his and Bridgette’s first time on the bus and that he had discovered new facts.

“The tour was very informative and a lot of things we knew but didn’t know because what we thought we knew is not really what it is,” said Gerald. “It was an awesome experience. When you drive a car you cannot see everything that you can see from the tourist bus because you have the height on your side and you can watch everything. We saw some iconic tourist attractions on the way. We are glad that we came,” said Sunny Naidoo. Ayoob said the bus ride was not just fun for everyone on board, but educational too.

“The Ricksha Bus is a great way to get around Durban. You get a unique, elevated view and the tour guide ensures you leave having learnt more about the city, even if you’ve lived here all your life.” Journalist Frank Chemaly, who writes most of our Then & Now features, relished the chance to take the bus ride. “It was great to see the city from a different perspective, the height of the bus allowing you to see over dunes and walls for views you wouldn’t get at street level. "Our guide Philani was well informed, particularly on Durban’s social history, and had a nice sense of humour. He also reminded us to duck as low-hanging branches appeared.

“One of the things one doesn’t notice is the vast volumes of razor wire on Durban buildings in town above the first floor. “Another pleasure was meeting reader Alan Gangasagar. A keen Then & Now fan, we had communicated several times and he had sent us pictures, but it was great to hear his stories of growing up in Reservoir Hills, and the sad tale of his aunt who was one of the last inhabitants to be evicted from Cato Manor.” The Then & Now series has been running since the early 2000s. It was started by editor Clyde Bawden, and has since seen three other editors who have fallen in love with it.