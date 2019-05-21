Durban - Not many people would be excited at the prospect of chasing a black mamba in somebody else’s ceiling. But then there are not too many people like Nick Evans. He is young - 25 - passionate, wears his heart on his sleeve and gets an adrenalin rush from catching snakes, particularly the really venomous ones. As he says, “It beats sitting at home watching TV.”

In his recently published book, Life of a Snake Rescuer, Evans recounts memorable encounters with snakes and the occasional crocodile, monitor lizard and porcupine.

As a child, signs of his future career were evident. Catching brown house snakes and volunteering at Phezulu Safari Park, in Botha's Hill, he was already advertising his services, charging R70 to remove a non-venomous snake and R100 for a venomous one. His mother drove him to each call-out.

Today he charges R350, but not in places - often poor rural areas - where the caller might be unable to pay. He has found, however, that there are those who will pay a plumber or buy a couple of cases of booze, but will refuse to pay a man who potentially risks his life. One man even asked Evans for money.

His choice of a title for his book is revealing: snake rescuer. Yes, he catches snakes, but what he really does is rescues them from unwanted places and releases them away from human habitation.

Often the snakes are in desperate need of rescue. Like sharks, snakes are among the most misunderstood and feared of creatures. Folklore, myth and ignorance have fostered a negative reputation not supported by fact. Snakes do not charge people; nor are they spoiling for a fight.

Late one night, Evans received a call from a man desperate to remove a small brown snake from under his kitchen cupboard. House snakes are non-venomous and excellent for rat control. The caller had poured Jeyes Fluid in every room of the house. Not only was Evans battling to breathe, but when he found the little house snake, it appeared lifeless.

Acting like a paramedic, he yelled for Sunlight liquid soap. He started massaging the snake while trying to clean the fluid off. He felt a twitching heartbeat, but it was too weak to open its mouth, so Evans gently stuck his thumb into the snake’s mouth. It inhaled a giant gasp of air.

He took the snake home where he and his wife, Joelle, continued cleaning it until 1am. The little fighter survived.

More drastic measures were required for a Mozambican spitting cobra, which again had been doused with Jeyes Fluid. The Sunlight soap helped, but the cobra was struggling to breathe: mouth-to-mouth resuscitation was called for. Using a child’s “slurpee spoon” from the chocolate corn flakes cereal, Evans placed the plastic spoon onto the cobra’s mouth (to protect his lips from direct contact with the cobra’s mouth) and breathed life into the snake.

Later, when he went to check on it, the cobra reared up and spat at him. Forgiving its lack of manners, Evans was ecstatic. After this happy ending, a representative from Sunlight promised a donation. Evans is still waiting.

He has a wry sense of humour. On the way to a braai, he received an emergency call to catch a 1.2m cobra. Unfortunately, the frightened snake spat at him. Evans went home to shower first: he couldn’t go to the braai covered in cobra venom.

Apart from rescuing snakes - often at his own expense - Evans gives educational talks at corporate events and schools. It is sorely needed. He ends his book with his personal response to some of his favourite snakes. Not only does he admire their beauty; he also respects them. Snakes play an essential role in the interlinking chain of a healthy environment. We need them alive.

Although there are proofreading errors, the book is an engaging read. Evans has a sincere, chatty style. It is hard to resist his exuberant conclusion: snakes are just awesome.

Life of a Snake Rescuer is available at [email protected]

