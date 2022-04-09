Good Friday service is back

Durban - Diakonia Council of Churches needs volunteers for the return of its annual ecumenical Good Friday service. The council, whose legacy of working towards a just society for more than four decades, is back and invites people of faith to its dawn service on Friday, April 15, starting at 6am.

Story continues below Advertisment

This time the venue is the steps of the Durban City Hall, before processing – in silence – around the City Hall precinct, past the Workshop and the old prison wall, through the streets of the city, back to the Durban City Hall, while the bells of St Paul’s solemnly toll. Each year, the service highlights a particular aspect of national suffering or injustice. The service this year will focus on the pertinent theme “Living together with the alien in our midst”. Now that public gatherings are permitted again, Diakonia Council of Churches, supported by eThekwini Municipality, which is providing infrastructure support, is re-introducing the Good Friday Service which wasn’t possible over hard Covid-19 lockdown. Being mindful of Covid-19 protocols, the service will be a slightly simplified and pared down, and the entire service will be outside in the fresh air.

Story continues below Advertisment

The tradition of the ecumenical Good Friday Service has become the flagship of Diakonia and a major event in the Durban calendar. It is attended by thousands of people who gather to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus and his death on Calvary. The sermon will be delivered by retired Anglican Bishop of Natal, Bishop Emeritus Rubin Phillip. He grew up in Clairwood and was a noted anti-apartheid activist. He was made bishop in February 2000, the first Bishop of Natal of Indian heritage. He continues to take activist positions, remains connected to grassroots struggles and is a consistent voice of pro-poor conscience in his capacity as a leader of KwaZulu-Natal’s Social Cohesion and Moral Regeneration Council. He is also a staunch ally of Abahlali baseMjondolo – the shack dwellers’ movement. His passion for social justice has made him a close and long-standing friend of Diakonia. He has often been quoted as saying: “The country needs leaders who are committed to the citizens of the province and committed to matters of justice and peace.”

Story continues below Advertisment

“As people of faith at this most auspicious time in the Christian calendar, we will be challenging the notion of ‘othering’ that is judging people who are different from ourselves, in whatever form that takes. For us to be authentically following in the footsteps of Christ, himself a refugee, we need to lead others in bringing peace to our homes, our communities and our country,” said Rev Ian Booth – one of the organisers of the event. Meditative music by organist Melvin Peters will start at 5.30am on the City Hall steps, followed by the first part of the service at 6am. The congregation will proceed through the streets of Durban in silent public witness.

Story continues below Advertisment

The service will conclude at about 8.15am at the Durban City Hall with the flowering of the Cross as a show of commitment by all present to act for a just society and take up God’s call. Off-street parking will be available around the City Hall. There will be a police presence as additional security. Entry to the Good Friday service is free and all are welcome, with a collection being taken up during the service to support the work of Diakonia. All are welcome to participate in this significant, multi-lingual Christian Easter service. Covid-19 protocols will be observed. Although the event is outside, masks are mandatory.