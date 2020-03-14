Govt must ensure clinics are properly equipped to fight coronavirus

Durban - The Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA says clinics must urgently ensure they are properly equipped. “We want to send a strong word to the health department to make sure that there is stock everywhere for health care workers,” said spokesman Sibongiseni Delihlazo. “Most often it’s gloves. Sometimes they work without them,” he said adding that soap was high on the list of necessities. The SA Medical Association said on its website that it strongly advocated for all independent practices to implement measures in their appointment booking systems to identify potential cases upfront, before allowing patients to present in person at the practice and join the patients in a normal waiting room. “Online appointment booking systems also need to be modified to allow suspected patients to be dealt with appropriately.”

While major sporting events have been cancelled in some overseas countries, weekend fixtures have remained in place in South Africa.

Religious organisations have said they were taking precautions.

In Hilton, where South Africa’s first Covid-19 case was reported, local Anglican clergyman Paul Mosdell said that, theologically, people would still be receiving communion if they took only bread and left out the wine.

He said alcohol-based sanitisers were used to ensure hygiene standards.

“We are still encouraging people to come to church unless they are ill,” he added.

uMhlanga Hindu Society chair, Chandra Shah, said all this month’s events had been cancelled.

“We shall review the situation in the next few weeks.”

However sanitisers were available.

Synagogues will continue to operate but congregants have been advised to abide by guidelines issued by the Jewish Board of Deputies.

Among these are to scrupulously adhere to food hygiene, especially in communal settings, having flu injections and for anyone who has come into contact with the Covid-19 virus to self quarantine.

On personal hygiene, the Jewish community has been advised to wash their hands with soap on both sides as well as between the fingers and under the nails, to avoid hand shaking, hugging and kissing, using correct sneezing and coughing etiquette and disposing of tissues.

“Masks are not advisable, with the exception of healthcare workers and those who are infected,” the guidelines read.

They also recommended limiting non-essential gatherings and reducing numbers of people at gatherings.

In Chatsworth, Essopgora Nadee, a trustee of the Al Ameen Mosque, said that while the issue of Covid-19 had been raised among the congregation, there was already a very strong emphasis on cleanliness. You have to wash before prayer anyway. If you pray five times a day, you wash five times.”

Connie Hallowell, the Umkomaas pastor who the Independent on Saturday reported on when a spear went through his head while spearfishing off the South Coast town, and who recovered well after an emergency operation, said there was a great danger of taking an infected person to minister in remote areas.

“People there may be immune deficient. We don’t want to be the vessel that gets it to them.”