Green mamba found in kitchen sink

Durban - A woman nearly fainted on the kitchen floor after a snake took refuge in the sink while she was washing the dishes in her Umzinto home, on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. According to the Crocworld Conservation Centre reptile curator, Wade Kilian, the 1.7m green mamba was found lurking in the kitchen by an elderly resident from Sezela who immediately alerted her son.

“I received a phone call from a young man out in Sezela reporting about a large snake that had been discovered in the kitchen. Apparently his mother had been packing away dishes before doing another load when she spotted the snake climbing the curtain rail. It then took refuge in the kitchen sink beneath a pink bucket, which is where we discovered it,” said Kilian. THE Crocworld Conservation Centre reptile curator, Wade Kilian found the snake in the kitchen sink beneath a pink bucket. Picture: SUPPLIED Kilian said he arrived to find a very nervous, machete-wielding elderly woman shouting. Fortunately, the woman’s son had alerted the reptile team in time and she had not attempted to kill the snake herself.