Green mambas glide past sleeping leopard

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A green force for nature restoring a corridor for elephants and other wildlife; a group of 14 women in northern Zululand have taken on the fight to preserve Africa's ecosystems ‒ sidestepping pythons and a sleeping leopard. Known as the Green Mambas, the women started to clear 358 hectares of the alien invasive plant Chromolaena odorata in the Ukuwela Reserve in October. The Green Mambas sidestepped snakes and a sleeping leopard as they cleared triffid weed. In light of International Women's Day this week, Green Mamba team member, Zanele Mthembu, 43, said on Thursday that the team had been cutting through swathes of the noxious plant to restore the reserve's grassland ecosystems, and have moved on to the second reserve. Mthembu said: "It's important to protect our animals and our water as these also affect the lives of the community. "We have come across some snakes and a leopard which was sleeping in a tree so we had to move quickly and quietly to another place," she said with a laugh, adding: "We are all strong women and our name is the Green Mamba because it is the strongest and smartest snake."

Her favourite animal is the leopard because "it is a beautiful and quiet animal" and in a world where the global tourism industry has been savaged by the Covid pandemic, Mthembu said: "We are all mothers on our team and we are happy to be working instead of sitting at home. In South Africa there are few jobs, so if you have a job you are lucky."

The project to clear the invasive species is a partnership between US-based Elephant Co-operation, which is fighting to "save the elephant before it is too late" by finding and funding effective ways to help elephants; and the Wild Tomorrow Fund, which is based at Ukuwela Reserve and is a wildlife charity dedicated to the protection of threatened and endangered species.

The Green Mambas clear 358ha of triffid weed or Chromolaena odorata to save the delicate ecosystem.

President of Elephant Co-operation, Shawn Sugarman, said this week: "Women all over the world are leaders in conservation. We are excited to be helping the Green Mambas with their habitat restoration work. We are committed to protecting wildlife habitats and supporting communities living near wildlife areas."

Co-founder of Wild Tomorrow Fund, Wendy Hapgood, said: "Since October, these women have been knee deep in gruelling work, but equally thankful for the opportunity to support their families again.

"After a few scares with large pythons, several bee stings and an encounter with a sleeping leopard in the bush, the Green Mambas have continued with their hard work," said Hapgood.

She said invasive alien plants were regarded as a global catastrophe. Such plants caused "biological and economic havoc around the globe, alter the ecosystem and become a direct threat to the recovery and restoration of wildlife, birds, bees and butterflies ‒ all of the native biodiversity of fragile eco-systems".

The Green Mambas clear by hand and while this form of clearing is labour intensive, it leaves the smallest footprint by not relying on chemicals.

Chromolaena odorata is also known as the triffid weed, an aggressive invasive plant. It could also be regarded as having had a starring role in the 1962 science fiction horror movie, Day of the Triffids, when tall carnivorous plants arrived on Earth as spores in a meteor shower and moved around the countryside, devouring everything in their path.

The exotic triffid weed originated in South America, but has spread all over the world including South Africa where it is classified as one of the country's most noxious weeds.It causes massive damage to ecosystems when allowed to invade and proliferate. Alien plants become invasive when they crowd out native plants.

The Independent on Saturday