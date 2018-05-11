RABBIT BREEDING IS TAKING OFF IN SOUTH AFRICA: Zinhle Vezi, a young rabbit breeder, holds her Cinnamon rabbit which was ‘best of breed’ at the Royal Show last year. The Natal Rabbit Club will host the rabbit showcase at the 2018 Royal Show. At the rabbit section, which will be open from May 26 to June 1, those interested can learn how to breed rabbits and how to get into commercial operations.

DURBAN - RABBIT meat is fast becoming a sought-after item on high-end restaurant menus, and South Africans are keen to meet the demand.

And, if you’re interested in joining the herd and want to start farming rabbits, the Natal Rabbit Club will guide you on the path to breeding the best bunnies around.

They will be hosting the rabbit showcase at the Royal Show which starts on May 25. The rabbit section will be open from May 26 to June 1, and the show itself closes on June 3.

“There are many different breeds of rabbit, and each has its own special quality. We would love for people for come and learn about what products are made from rabbits, and how simple it is to care for rabbits,” said breeder and member of the Natal Rabbit Club, Judy Stuart.

Rabbit production, she said, was fast becoming a growing industry.

“There are many products that can be made from rabbits, such as furs, the Angora rabbit wool being very popular.

“As for meat, rabbit meat is growing in popularity. China is by far the biggest producer, and France, Italy and Spain are also fans of rabbit meat and it features on their menus.

“I can see this happening in South Africa and it has the potential to grow - especially in the rural areas - as costs are low to start up,” Stuart said.

“Rabbits, can be kept domestically as pets, or farmed for commercial gain...

“Even if you live in a flat, you can keep a rabbit.”

At the exhibition, people will shown how to care for rabbits and how to go about getting into a commercial operation.