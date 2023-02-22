Guards man Durban substations round the clock

Durban - Forget load shedding; eThekwini Municipality is struggling to contain the rise in power cuts resulting from vandalism and theft and working around the clock to combat the problem. This week the municipality confirmed that security guards had been permanently deployed to major substations, as ”outages because of theft have been increasing and are occurring weekly now“.

The problem is not unique to eThekwini. Eskom has long been plagued by theft and vandalism which have contributed to plunging the country into darkness, and destabilising the economy. Yesterday eThekwini Municipality’s head of communications Lindiwe Khuzwayo, said: “Substations are broken into for theft of metals by criminals. Fuses are stolen and allegedly the substance in the fuse is used as drugs.” Khuzwayo said that while the major substations had permanent security guards, the municipality had “specifications ready for integrated security management systems”. She said the supply chain management process to get this up and running would start once funding became available.

In total the municipality had 113 major high voltage substations, 4 058 MV/LV distributor substations and 5 929 mini substations, she said. This week residents of Morningside were baying for blood after their electricity supply was disrupted several times by thieves who broke into substations ,and stole parts meant to keep the lights on. Disheartened by the constant electricity outages they decided to take back their power and safeguard the substations to prevent theft and vandalism, while members of the community policing forums were tasked with patrolling the areas around substations to deter any crime.

The substations at Cunard Place, Mitchell Park, Percy Osborne and 620 Ridge Road have all been targeted. It’s alleged that one person has been responsible for at least four outages at Cunard Place and residents have several pictures to back up their suspicions. One of the affected residents, Charlene Ann Barthus, said subcontractors were also sent to replace the fuses after the electricity supply had been on and off since last Saturday.

Barthus said residents used their own money to find and implement measures to prevent the thefts from occurring again. “Community members have contracted a gardening service to clear the foliage around one substation. They also installed a steel bar at the top of the substation to prevent entry and a spotlight has been installed on a building opposite the substation so that any unusual activity is visible,” said Barthus. Barthus said that observations by community members as well as CCTV footage, showed that what appeared to be a white municipality-branded vehicle was seen just minutes after the power went off at the Cunard Place substation. She said the same vehicle was seen dropping off two men before the power went off.

On Thursday night residents were tipped off that the power would go off again and rushed to the substation to prevent it from happening. “The criminal is watching the substation and will return today to steal these fuses again and sell them on the black market. He is also stealing from Mitchell Park substation, we have a photo of him climbing out of the opening he broke into, as well as the Percy Osborne substation and one other in the Morningside area,” said one message shared by residents. Earlier this week, the eThekwini Municipality announced that its electricity unit working with the South African Police Service, swooped on a cable theft syndicate operating from an isolated warehouse in Pinetown. They recovered suspected stolen copper valued at R5 million.

The municipality said that tons of cables belonging to the City, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and Telkom had been stolen and stored in the isolated warehouse for almost a week. Five men, including the syndicate’s alleged kingpin, were arrested for being in possession of stolen property. The municipality said cable theft had a negative impact on the City’s communication network, electricity supply, railway, and traffic services.