Guided walks around Shangrila

Durban - The beautiful coastal garden of Shangrila, in Bazley Beach, 82km from Durban on the Upper South Coast, is opening to Botanical Society KZN Coastal Branch (BotSoc) members and friends on Sunday, June 19. Landscape designer, botanical artist, and author of many books on South African indigenous plants, Elsa Pooley, designed the garden.

Pooley will take walking tours of up to 30 people around the garden, at 10.30am, and 1.30pm. If these tours are fully booked, the owner, Elizabeth Forsdick, will also take tours. Light refreshments, made by the local Bazley community, will be provided on the wrap-around veranda.

The cost of a garden tour, including tea and cake, is R70 per person (R60 for BotSoc members). Proceeds to be shared between BotSoc, Bazley Conservancy and Pevensey Place for Disabled Adults. Bookings and enquiries: Please email [email protected] or message/phone Sandra on 071 869 3693.

