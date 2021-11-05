Hail, storms, strong winds predicted for northern KZN

The service forecasts disruptive rains, damaging winds and significant amounts of hail. The summer season often brings severe hail storms that cause damage to cars and infrastructure. It also warns of localised flooding and slippery road conditions

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow-level alert for severe thunderstorms on Friday afternoon and evening in parts of Northern KZN, Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

The level-two weather alert covers the KZN district municipalities of Zululand and uMkhanyakude, as well as the Lesedi municipality in Gauteng, and the Nkangala and Gert Sibanda district municipalities of Mpumalanga.

Santam’s underwriting manager Marius Neethling says: “Varying from marble-sized to fully-fledged golf balls, hailstones can measure up to 7cm in diameter, so it’s easy to see why they do so much damage to vehicles and property. Windscreens are shattered, vehicles dented, roofs damaged and house windows broken.”

The cost to repair and replace vehicles varies according to the severity of the storm and damage done to the paintwork, etc. Not only are the costs often crippling, but the repair process can take months, depending on the availability of car parts and the capacity of approved motor body repairers.