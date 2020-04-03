Hand sanitiser thief apprehended after chase down Verulam high-street

Durban - A man who allegedly stole two bottles of hand sanitiser was apprehended after a foot chase down the main street of Verulam on Thursday afternoon. Prem Balram, of Reaction Unit SA, said a taxi conductor was apprehended on the R102 in Verulam after he allegedly stole two bottles of hand sanitiser from a pharmacy on Wick Street. He said Reaction Unit officers were called out at 1:42pm after the suspect was apprehended by employees of the business. "On arrival it was established that the man in their custody entered the business, grabbed two bottles of hand sanitizer and fled without paying," he said. The employees chased him from Wick Street through the Verulam Taxi Rank before apprehending him on the R102. The stolen goods were not found on the suspect, but the Waterloo resident said during the foot chase he gave the two bottles to a taxi driver. Balram said the suspect was released after the owner of the business declined to register a criminal case.

Earlier a 9-year-old boy witnessed his mother being forced to the ground and robbed by two men on Moss Street in the Verulam.

Balram said shortly after 1pm the victim arrived at Reaction Unit South Africa offices. "She had been returning to her Garden Street home with her son after she had made a withdrawal from an ATM. As she was leaving the CBD, two men approached her and forced her to the ground. She hid her handbag under her body, but the suspects rolled her over and pulled at her bag. The victim released the bag when she saw they had knives," he said.

He said the men fled the scene with the handbag containing R900 in cash, a Samsung cellphone, medication and the victim's identity documents. The woman and her son were not injured.

Reaction officers conducted a search for the robbers however no arrests were made.