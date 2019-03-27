Oliver Sinclair, left, who has Multiple sclerosis, will hand cycle the Aquellé Tour Durban cycle race next month. Here he practises with his wife Michelle. Picture: Gameplan Media.

Durban - Being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis has not been a deterrent to Winston Park resident Oliver Sinclair, who will next month, complete another “first”. Sinclair will participate in his first aQuellé Tour Durban, a cycle race across Durban, and will do so with his 9-year-old son Tyler.

“This will be my first Tour Durban and it will be my first event with my son. I have been waiting nine years for this opportunity,” said Sinclair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a disease which damages the nerves disrupting communication between the brain and body.

Sinclair will be handcycling, and the entry fee for handcyclists is covered by Bridge Fund Managers.

“I am not a contender, I am just grateful for the opportunity to be out there on the road with my family and friends, and to feel the sun on my face and the wind in my hair,” said Sinclair, who has also completed the Amashova.

Handcycling, which entails a person powering a specially-designed vehicle with their hands rather than legs, gives Sinclair an opportunity to exercise and slow down the deterioration of the disease.

“My condition had deteriorated to such an extent that I could only walk 100m. At the same time my wife began running. When she ran her first half-marathon I was at the finish-line and promised I would run a half marathon with her. That was in 2013 and last year we travelled to Victoria Falls and I handcycled my first half marathon with Michelle,” he said.

He will be completing the Tour Durban in support of raising funds for CHOC (Childhood Cancer Foundation SA).

Ari Seirlis, CEO of the QuadPara Association of South Africa said: “Handcycling is a very popular sport among quadriplegics and paraplegics and fits in appropriately with a mainstream cycling event such as Tour Durban.”



