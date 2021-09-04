Happy 106th to a remarkable woman

Not everyone gets a Happy Birthday greeting from the president, but Amartham Moodley who turns 106 today, September 4, received congratulatory birthday wishes from President Cyril Ramaphosa this week and will celebrate today with family and friends along with music by the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra. Her daughter, award-winning writer and psychologist, Dr Devi Rajab, said yesterday that her mother still loved to sing old indenture songs, even though her eyesight and hearing may be waning.

“My mother is a remarkable woman, she can straddle old world views with modern life. She speaks beautiful Tamil and will sing the songs of indentured people. She also still asks to go back home to the Point where she was born,” said Rajab, who described her mother as “great in wisdom, sweet in kindness, determined in purpose, rich in creativity and strict in discipline”. She added that Moodley still came up with surprising and perceptive one-liners. Moodley’s mother died when she was 6 years old, with her father dying soon after “having had a dream that her mother had called him”, said Rajab, which orphaned the young Amartham and her two brothers.

Her large maternal Pillay family, headed up by eminent businessman KR Pillay, embraced the three young children and they grew up in Crystal Court with a family of many brothers and sisters. Moodley attended Depot Road Primary School where she completed Standard 4, helping with family chores until a suitor came her way. “All she wanted was a tennis player with clean, well-cut nails who didn’t smoke or drink. She got more than she bargained for as her husband was a very handsome young man, who went out of his way to educate her and provide her with an enlightened and emancipated lifestyle,” said Rajab, speaking about her father, Percy Moodley.

Rajab recalls her childhood memories of her mother as happy and full of love. They included years during the height of apartheid, when her mother “in subtle ways, taught us how to hold our heads high and never succumb to the pressures of racism”. Moodley also took in a black child, Sipho, which raised eyebrows among the neighbours. But, said Rajab: “Our house was open and we had a very interesting and multiracial home.”

Both her parents focused on a good education for their four children, and included ballet, elocution, piano and photography. Rajab said her mother always carried a copy of Reader’s Digest magazine in her handbag from which she always gathered a lot of information. In 1968 the Moodley family moved to Canada, and until she was in her 90s, Amartham continued to travel between South Africa and Canada.

When she was 85 her husband died and she returned home, Moodley took up painting. “A whole new world emerged. Initially her paintings were simple and childlike, but they became vibrant, bold and full of colour. They display a wonder of nature that reflects an inner world of birds and peacocks and intricate designs depicting the dance of her universe. She is a living statement of the dictum ‘it is never too late too learn’,” said Rajab. The letter from the president reads, “It is with immense delight and admiration, I convey my warmest greetings to you Mrs Moodley and congratulate you, on behalf of the government and people of South Africa, on the special occasion of your 106th birthday.