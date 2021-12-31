Happy 2022!
Actors Mpilo “Straw” Nzimande and Kaylee McIlroy currently appearing in the fun family show, How to Train your Human, at the new Shongweni Theatre, are excited to welcome in the New Year.
Their final shows are 10am and noon on Saturday January 8, with the option to extend at the Shongweni Farmers’ and Craft Market.
The Editors and Staff of The Sunday Tribune and Independent on Saturday wish their loyal readers and advertisers a joyous and prosperous new year.
