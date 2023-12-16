Happy birthday, Henry (and festive fun for all)

Durban — Crocworld Conservation Centre in Scottburgh has an epic festive season programme running until January 17. “This is one of our favourite times of the year because we get to share our centre and charismatic creatures with so many new visitors,” said Crocworld Conservation Centre manager James Wittstock.

“We’ve put together another great holiday programme so that no matter what time you arrive, you will get to experience an animal feeding or interaction. We have also partnered with Wilded on a superb holiday camp.” The centre is a leading zoological facility, with almost 400 animal inhabitants including crocodiles, snakes, monitor lizards, tortoises, and a variety of rehabilitated and wild bird species. There is also the farmyard where little ones can interact with furry creatures such as bunnies and guinea pigs. Gifts are on sale at the curio shop. The daily programme includes:

9.30am to 10.30am: Guided tour of the park. Guests can go straight from the tour to the interactions. 10am to 11am: Snake demonstration 11am: Nile crocodile feeding 11.30am: Juvenile Nile crocodile interaction

2pm: Marabou stork feeding (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday) and Cape vulture feeding (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday) 3pm: Nile Crocodile feeding 3.30pm: Juvenile Nile crocodile handling

Everyone is invited to Henry’s party on Saturday, December 16, and celebrate with a free cupcake (while stocks last.) Henry – the oldest known Nile crocodile in captivity – will opt for a juicy piece of meat rather than a cupcake. Visitors can also visit Henry’s oldest mate, Colgate, a bit younger than Henry at 90-odd years, but the second-biggest croc at the centre and a star in his own right. Adventurous youngsters, aged 8 to 14, can get a first-hand taste of the wild with animal encounters, learn wilderness skills, compete in team survival challenges and more at the Wilded Holiday Camp daily from 8.30am to 3.30pm, from December 18 to 22. The camp is run by Matt Machell-Cox, who heads up student expeditions, adventure programmes and holiday camps all over Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, supported by a team of outdoor and education professionals and animal experts. Email [email protected] for more information.