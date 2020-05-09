Happy ending for pups in drain

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Puppies Mario and Luigi gambolled on the grass just days after being rescued from a drain in Cato Manor. A third puppy remains missing. Shelley Rawsthorne from the Waterfall-based Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre was out last weekend feeding feral cats and stray dogs during lockdown in the area when she heard a puppy barking. “I saw a puppy outside the drain and saw him go into the drain. A bit further away, the mother dog was pacing up and down and I’m sure she could hear the puppies. “I have rescued at least 70 cats from drains, so I phoned a friend to bring a crowbar,” said Rawsthorne. Once the manhole was prised open, she climbed into the drain and saw the puppy on a nearby ledge. “Then I heard movement and breathing. There was another puppy with a chip packet caught over his head in the tunnel, and I could hear a third one barking further down,” she said.

The two puppies were put in Rawsthorne’s car before they opened a second manhole to try to find the third pup, but it had already moved further down the pipe.

“I could not be sure how far down the pipe the puppy had gone. We could hear barking and then the barking stopped. "I left food for it.

“Security guards and people living in the nearby Albert Luthuli residence have all been keeping a watch this week,” she said, adding that the mother had retreated into nearby bush.

Rawsthorne, who has been feeding animals regularly in the area, said there had been a large increase in the number of feral and tame dogs and cats appearing since lockdown.

“There must be about 60 dogs and 18 cats in the Spine/Bellair roads area, and this is a marked increase which has taken place since lockdown.

“It’s terrible; even on the freeway there are dogs and cats running all over the place. They are probably coming from families who don’t have income any more and can’t feed them,” she said, adding that normal sterilisation of feral animals had also not taken place during lockdown.

“That’s going to come back to bite us. What is going to happen when all these babies start appearing?”

Blue Security Community Support’s Andreas Mathios assisted at the rescue scene after being called in to help by Pet Rescue Pinetown.

“It was after seven and dark, so I thought they may need some help. At first we thought there was only one puppy down there.

"But when Shelley went down into the drain, she heard a rustle and saw a packet moving; that was the second puppy. She grabbed it and handed it up to me,” said Mathios.

The two puppies were taken to Jade Ashford from Paw Prints Rescue and Rehoming in Westville.

“When Pet Rescue Pinetown contacted me, I got everything ready for the puppies’ arrival.

“The bigger one, Mario, did not move for the first two nights, while his brother Luigi, the smaller one, was super confident.

“Luigi was the one who had the chip packet on his head,” said Ashford, adding that a friend had suggested the names Mario and Luigi after the popular Superstar Saga video game.

Mario soon recovered his bounce and when the Independent on Saturday visited the puppy rescue centre last week, the brothers were playing together happily.

“I get a lot of puppies who are sick or have mange, but both these puppies are so healthy.

“Since the lockdown, adoptions have been grinding to a halt. Being in puppy rescue is very rewarding, but it’s also a roller-coaster of emotions.

“I love dogs and this started when I joined dog project pages on social media. Then I decided to foster puppies five-and-a-half years ago, and that was the beginning of the end.

"Since then, I’ve rehomed 900 dogs. It’s so great when we see them go to a good home,” she said.

For further information on adopting a puppy, contact Ashford at WhatsApp only: 0822104235.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information.