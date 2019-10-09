Durban - eThekwini Municipality has offered its sincere apologies to the Singh family who had to wait several weeks before the council came to fix a sewage spill below their house on the ground they normally use to grow vegetables at this time of year. As the city’s spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, issued the apology on Friday morning, a municipal vehicle arrived at the Sea Cow Lake home to attend to the neighbourhood drains.

Septuagenarian Nerandhra Singh and his wife, Hawa Bibi, have had to live with the stench since he came out of hospital at the end of August, after he suffered a heart attack.

“The city has since mobilised its teams to urgently attend to this problem,” said Mayisela. “We are optimistic that very soon the situation will be back to normal.”

The Singhs hope that “normal” will be without the unbearable smell that they doubt will go away soon.