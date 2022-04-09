Happy unicorn day

Today is World Unicorn Day, where we honour and celebrate the delightful unicorn which is an essential part of so many myths and fairy tales.

Of course, it is a well-known fact that there are unicorns living in the Valley of 1000 Hills. They are shy and don’t like fuss, and therefore are not seen very often. But if you are out admiring the beautiful hills today, you might well see them because today is the one day in the year where they do like to come out and socialise.