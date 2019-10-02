The sugar rush got in the way of the first attempt between the latter half of the 19th century when sugar cane proved so much easier to grow than coffee, and competitive world prices brought down the next high a century later.
This is according to Dylan Cumming of Beaver Creek on the south coast, who not only grows his own strains of Arabica but also roasts for smaller growers to keep the third high alive at a time when coffee is the craze, but the price of labour is high and the commodity price is low.
“It’s a crucial time for farmers to show it can be a success, and set the example of there being an opportunity for other farmers looking for alternatives to sugar and macadamia nuts,” he said.
It helps that there is an interest in high-end quality coffees.