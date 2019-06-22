Siam Lee Picture: Supplied

Durban - Is Siam Lee’s accused killer dead or alive? The only person willing to confirm the death of Philani Ntuli, 30, of cancer on Friday morning, was his lawyer.

News of the apparent death went viral online, but neither the SAPS nor the National Prosecuting Authority would confirm the news on Friday.

One man who knows many details of the Durban North woman’s murder, private investigator Brad Nathanson, would not comment.

“Until there is absolutely sufficient proof of his being dead, I am reserved in my comment,” said Nathanson.

The PI, however, said on his Facebook page that “the man accused of kidnapping and murder of Siam Lee will not stand trial.

“The monster known as Philani Gift Ntuli is dead.”

Lee was 20 when she disappeared from a house in Margaret Maytom Drive, Durban North, known to be a brothel, in January last year. She and her mother, Nan Lee, had worked from the house in the adult entertainment industry.

Nan said on Friday she had been alerted to the news of Ntuli’s reported death and was “speechless”.

“I am going through a lot of complicated emotions.

“One thing I am asking myself is (if this is true) - is this a blessing to not have to hear what my daughter had to endure, by it not being in the High Court? Or do I need to hear it ?

“At the same time I am feeling enormous relief and I hope he rots in hell.”

Nan went on to say that a psychiatrist she had consulted had handed a document to the courts outlining the devastating effect Siam’s murder has had on her.

“There will never be closure for my daughter’s murder,” she said, adding that she had left Durban for “a quiet place” and was planning to leave South Africa.

Ntuli was out on R40000 bail and had been ordered to report to a Pietermaritzburg station while at home and one in Westonaria when on business in Johannesburg, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 6am and 6pm.

When The Independent on Saturday approached the two police stations on Friday evening, at close to 7pm, he had not been entered in the bail register at Westonaria. Police at Alexandra Police Station in Pieter­maritzburg referred the inquiry to detectives who would be only be back in the office on Monday.

Nathanson said if the death was confirmed, he would be willing to offer an extraordinary account of what he got to know about the biochemist and businessman during questioning at his country cottage-like home in Controversy Road, Assagay.

Ntuli’s lawyer Reial Mahabeer told the Independent on Saturday that he died at 7.30am on Friday, from cancer.

“The NPA will have to wait for confirmation of the accused’s death from the SA Police Service and only then will we deal with the matter accordingly,” said acting director of Public Prosecutions Elaine Zungu.

Nan attended court hearings, often accompanied by supporters from various organisations including the DA, Embrace Dignity and Kwanele. She sobbed openly at the final hearing the Durban Magistrate’s Court when the prosecutor read out that Siam had been burned alive.

Siam’s body was found a week after she went missing, in a sugar cane field near New Hanover in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

During his lengthy bail application, Ntuli appeared in court well dressed and well spoken and testified about his life as a jet-setting businessman with a number of enterprises and properties.

At one hearing, Ntuli’s lawyer at the time claimed Nathanson and his assistant, Shane Brits, arrested Ntuli in the absence of police and that his house was illegally searched.

The court then ordered the two private investigators were not to attend the hearing.

Nozizwe Madlala-Routledge of Embrace Dignity and Mickey Meji, leader of Kwanele, said in a joint statement that they were saddened the investigation and prosecution of the matter were not done speedily, leaving people in the dark about what happened and to be able to begin the process of closure and healing.