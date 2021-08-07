Hats off to women!

We doff our hats to South Africa’s extraordinary women! As we commemorate South African Women’s Day on Monday, we honour the many women who have had a really tough time during the Covid-19 lockdown and the civil unrest, and applaud their resourcefulness, tenacity, resilience and optimism.

We are inspired by and remember the 20 000 women who marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on August 9, 1956, to protest against the draconian pass laws system.