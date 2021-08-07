Hats off to women!
Share this article:
We doff our hats to South Africa’s extraordinary women! As we commemorate South African Women’s Day on Monday, we honour the many women who have had a really tough time during the Covid-19 lockdown and the civil unrest, and applaud their resourcefulness, tenacity, resilience and optimism.
We are inspired by and remember the 20 000 women who marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on August 9, 1956, to protest against the draconian pass laws system.
So raise your hats to, from left, representing our women in education, Ursula Collings, principal, Holy Family College; from the events industry Gabriella Peppas, manager of the Side Hustle and Durban Vintage markets; from the performing arts, singer ans entertainer Simthandile Mtolo; from health care Mpume Fuze, counsellor at Denis Hurley Centre’s Usizo Lwethu Clinic; and from hospitality, Thigam Nathoo of the South African Hospitality Institute.