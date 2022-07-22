Have some fun at the Musgrave Methodist MasterChef cook off

The family event is a fundraiser to restore and remove borer from the church’s magnificent arched wooden roof. The idea is also to create awareness about the activities of the church, and to enjoy unusual food, fellowship and great company.

Teams of competitors will be cooking up a storm with pre-selected ingredients to find the best meal in Musgrave. Competitors will be cooking al fresco (on braais, Webers, potjies or skottels) and preparing a selection of unusual main meals for visitors to enjoy. There will also be pudding and drink options available.

A panel of judges will choose the best meal of the day. There will be a Jumping Castle and play area for children – and hot dogs for sale.

“We are hoping our MasterChef food fair provides a fun, family-friendly, affordable alternative to a home cooked lunch for families on the Berea and beyond – and a chance to enjoy the company of friends and neighbours,” says organiser Pam de Wet.