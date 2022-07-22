Have some fun at the Musgrave Methodist MasterChef cook off

Durban - Musgrave Methodist Church is hosting a Saturday lunchtime MasterChef inspired food fair in the church garden on Saturday, July 23, from 11am.
The family event is a fundraiser to restore and remove borer from the church’s magnificent arched wooden roof. The idea is also to create awareness about the activities of the church, and to enjoy unusual food, fellowship and great company.
Teams of competitors will be cooking up a storm with pre-selected ingredients to find the best meal in Musgrave. Competitors will be cooking al fresco (on braais, Webers, potjies or skottels) and preparing a selection of unusual main meals for visitors to enjoy. There will also be pudding and drink options available.
A panel of judges will choose the best meal of the day. There will be a Jumping Castle and play area for children – and hot dogs for sale.
“We are hoping our MasterChef food fair provides a fun, family-friendly, affordable alternative to a home cooked lunch for families on the Berea and beyond – and a chance to enjoy the company of friends and neighbours,” says organiser Pam de Wet.
Sample MasterChef delights in a festive al-fresco-like atmosphere in the grounds of one of the city’s landmark historic churches.
Portions can be purchased on a ticketing system (R100 adults/R50 children). For more information, or to book your space, contact the church office on 031 201 2005. Numbers are limited, so pre-booking is advisable.
Should you want to participate with a team of cooks or donate ingredients – the church would love to hear from you. Cooking starts at 11, meals served from noon.
