Hazelmere Dam upgrade to meet North Coast water needs

Upgrades to the Hazelmere Dam by the Department of Water and Sanitation are set to meet the needs of the increasing population on the North Coast. The dam wall was raised by 7m to increase the capacity of storage and augment water supply to areas like Ballito, Verulam, Groutville and Blythedale.

Minister Pemmy Majodina said the wall was raised from 86m to 93m to address water challenges in some parts of KwaDukuza, eThekwini Metro, and iLembe Municipalities. “The Hazelmere Dam can now be measured against world-class standards due to the type of spillway selection, technology, and innovation used in implementing the project,” she said. Majodina said the dam had an uncontrolled spillway to ensure the dam wall would withstand extreme concentrations of floods for between six and eight hours for the dam catchment area.

“Some of the employed technologies undertaken to upgrade the dam wall included the world’s highest spillway, the world’s largest anchors were installed to improve stability of the concrete gravity dam wall structure, and the largest capacity post-tensioning stressing jacks were deployed during construction,” she said. Innovative data management software included real-time monitoring of anchor performance and 3D digital crack metres. eThekwini Municipality said it would prioritise areas where there are high levels of water wastage to manage the higher demand in line with the ongoing water curtailment.