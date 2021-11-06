Head off to Headway market and charity shop

The annual Headway Market in Westville will be held today and for the first time, will be hosting outside stall holders. Headway Natal provides rehabilitation for brain injury and stroke survivors who, in the past, have always made all the produce at the annual popular market, but the impact of Covid-19 and lockdown on the organisation has been severe, resulting in the market opening up to other stallholders.

Headway manager Colleen Marais said this week: “Since lockdown, it’s been incredibly tough. Before lockdown we would have about 70 members a month coming in, we now have around 26 members a month. “A lot of our members are older folk and compromised healthwise, so they were quite nervous about going out or were living in a retirement facility and were not allowed out," she said. She added that the business sector being hit during the July riots had also had a negative knock-on effect on many organisations which were supported by the business community.

The centre had also reduced its opening times to Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. But with the re-introduction of the market, Headway chairman Ian Vowles said while it had been “hard to survive during Covid”, there was now light at the end of the tunnel. Headway National was started in 1979 when Sir Neville Butterworth advertised in a national UK newspaper looking for accommodation for his brain-injured son. Dinah Minton, who also had a brain-injured son, replied to his advert. The two set out to investigate resources available in the UK for survivors of traumatic brain injury (TBI) once a survivor left hospital. They found only two clubs and, realising the huge need for resources, the pair formed Headway for the benefit of brain injury survivors.

Since then it has become an international organisation and Headway Natal was started in 1981 by Aubrey Marrs. In 1988 a house was bought in Westville which became the centre for Headway Natal. Today’s market has 20 stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, baked goods, music, art and Christmas decorations, among other items. Marais said all the products were home-made, and there would also be a tea garden and a bacon and egg stand.