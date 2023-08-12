Heading for Hilton

Durban - Artist Sarah Kelley gets in the mood for this weekend’s Hilton Arts Festival at Hilton College in the Midlands. She’s driving a classic Mercedes 280SL that will be on show. The annual festival brings more than 30 major theatre productions, including cabaret, comedy, drama and music, from across the country to KZN. There is also a selection of films, lectures, workshops, shows for kids, fine art and quirky craft. Kelley will be among those exhibiting their work.

The festival gives people the opportunity to Be A Pop Star and record their song, or they can Lay Down a Beat, working with cutting-edge software to create music. Street theatre will make maximum use of the grounds, while international birding company Rockjumpers offers an exhibition, lectures, guided walks and drives on the estate. For the first time, classic car enthusiasts can rev their engines and take a trip down memory lane as this extravaganza on wheels motors into town. See retro models of the 1920s to the muscle cars of the 1960s and beyond.