Healthy, creamy meal in a pot

This made-from-scratch creamy, cheesy chicken broccoli rice casserole made in one pot on the stove comes from Nagi at recipetineats.com (where you can also watch the video).
Loaded with tons of broccoli, it is a terrific quick dinner idea you can get on the table in less than 30 minutes.
Ingredients
- 30g unsalted butter
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 onion , finely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 500g chicken thigh, cut into bite size pieces
- 2.5 tbsp flour (or 1½ tbsp cornflour / cornstarch)
- 500ml milk
- 500ml chicken broth
- 225g long grain white rice, uncooked
- 1 tsp dried thyme (or other herb of choice)
- Salt and pepper
- 1 large head (400-500g) of broccoli, broken / cut into small florets
- 200g shredded mozzarella or cheddar (or other cheese of choice)
- Finely chopped parsley, optional garnish
Instructions
- Melt butter and heat oil in a pot over high heat. Add onion and garlic, cook for 1 minute. Add chicken and cook until it changes from pink to white.
- Turn stove down to medium. Add flour and stir for 1 minute.
- Add half the milk, stirring as you go, and once incorporated into the flour add the rest of the milk and stir.
- Add broth, rice, thyme and a pinch of salt and pepper. Stir, bring to simmer, then cover. Turn down to medium low and cook for 12 minutes.
- Remove lid – there should still be liquid on the surface. Working quickly, add broccoli, push down so it’s partly submerged, cover and cook for a further 3 minutes until broccoli is just cooked.
- Preheat grill/broiler. Remove lid and stir through half the cheese – don’t worry if it looks a bit too saucy, excess liquid gets sucked up in minutes. Smooth surface, top with remaining cheese. Grill/broil until melted (or just put lid on and allow to melt with residual heat on turned off stove).
- Serve immediately, garnished with parsley if desired.
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Serves: 5
The Independent on Saturday