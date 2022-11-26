Help for abused elderly now just a call away

Durban - Opening up a “fast freeway” to get help to older people being abused. That’s what The Association for the Aged (Tafta) did this week when a toll-free line for victims was announced.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tafta CEO Femada Shamam said the helpline was a step in fighting abuse on the ground. “We are excited about this launch. It is something we have wanted to do for a long time. I think the turnout for the launch is an indication of various partners’ commitment to working with us in ensuring that there is something tangible to support older people who are experiencing abuse," said Shamam. Shamam called the helpline a much-needed service.

“Our statistics reveal that while there are many older people that experience abuse, the actual number of people who report abuse is minimal, and so we wanted a fast freeway that older people can call to get the assistance they need,” said Shamam. The South African Older Persons Act 13 of 2006 defines the abuse of the elderly as starting from a single act of inappropriate act of harm. Project manager and research and development strategist Carmel Murugen said some elderly people faced daily intimidation, threats, financial distress and conflicts with family over property ownership.

Story continues below Advertisement

Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, welcomed the initiative, which she called timeous with the start of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign yesterday. She said the abuse of elders went beyond physical. “I am aware, as the Minister of Social Development, of the many elderly people who are not enjoying their grant because they have to raise their grandchildren. Many times, however, they face abuse from their family members. I’m hoping that my department can work with Tafta and other organisations in handling cases of abuse against the elderly,” said Zulu.

Story continues below Advertisement

Jabulile Mohlouwa, also from the Department of Social Development, said her office would work with the provincial office to help implement action. “One of the guidelines in terms of the elderly is that once we get a case report, we need to act within 24 hours,” said Mohlouwa. Author of Live Again A Choice poetry book and Tafta resident, Zimbili Shezi, recited her poem titled Draw My Tears Today, which she said resonated with the gender-based violence topic. She said she was a victim of abuse as a child and lived her life as an adult without realising that she still carried the pain with her.