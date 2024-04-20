Help grow sanctuary for needy animals

Durban — Caring for unwanted, abandoned and abused animals requires extensive running costs and lots of space, with the need growing every month. This month, Scottburgh NPO 4 Paws and a Tale Rescue has been inundated with more abandoned puppies and kittens needing food, love and medical attention, prompting a call for support.

“We are caring for 54 dogs and eight cats at our 4 Paws and a Tale Rescue sanctuary. “This, while feeding hundreds of dogs in surrounding areas, and we’ve just received another batch of puppies in need,” said Nicky Koekemoer of 4 Paws and a Tale Rescue. “We cannot turn animals in need away, but this does mean we need to extend our sanctuary. That’s why we’re calling for donations of building blocks to extend our wall, giving more space for our beloved pups to run free.”

Koekemoer said the running cost of the sanctuary, as well as their outreach programme, ran into the thousands as food, sterilisation and medical costs had to be covered. The NPO is reliant on outside donations and community support, and the need continues to grow. For years, Koekemoer and her selfless team of volunteers have cared for abused and neglected strays, fought to prevent animal abuse and re-homed dogs and cats to forever homes.

Realising her dream, Koekemoer now has an animal shelter at her farm, but it has reached maximum capacity. Donations of building blocks mean they can accommodate more animals in need. Fund or donate building blocks (not bricks) which can be dropped at the Umzinto sanctuary or contact Koekemoer at 084 626 5508 for collection.

Other ways to assist: Donate dog and cat food, blankets, kennels or tick and flea medication.

Support the Tale End Charity Shop in Thira Village, 142 Scott Street, Scottburgh.

Adopt a pet.

Donate cash to support sterilisations, food programmes and running costs. Bank Details Name: 4 Paws and a Tale Rescue NPO

Bank: FNB

Branch code: 260225 Account number: 63020490023

International Swift Code: FIRNZAJJ To learn more about 4 Paws and a Tale Rescue, contact Koekemoer at 084 626 5508 or koekemoernicky4paws@ gmail.com.