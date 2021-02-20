Help on its way for siblings stuck in Congella hell flat

Durban - Two siblings, whose neighbours in Congella’s “forgotten building” claim are mentally handicapped and unable to look after themselves, while causing severe discomfort to others, could find a new home in a residential facility.

“An application for placement at a residential facility will be completed as there is no family support,” Department of Social Development spokesperson Mhlaba Memela told the Independent on Saturday.

He added that a social worker had visited them on Thursday to assess their circumstances.

“In the interim, arrangements will be finalised to secure home-based care. Social workers will ensure weekly monitoring until placement is finalised.”

One of the neighbours in Melbourne Court, Elizabeth Bunting, says she has had raw sewage dripping into her flat, destroying cement on the walls.