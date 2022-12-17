Durban - This month The Association for The Aged (Tafta) began their annual festivities of providing 3-course Christmas lunches to elders living at Tafta facilities and the community. The annual tradition has seen many elders celebrate the festive season with a smile and has brought joy, connectedness and meaning to elders, some of whom would have otherwise spent the season alone.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tafta chief executive Femada Shamam said: “Tafta’s Christmas lunches are more than just a delicious, traditional 3-course meal. It is a day where elders can find joy and companionship, surrounded by cheerful laughter, good company and entertainment. “For many of our elderly, their Christmas lunch is the highlight of the year, and they would be heartbroken if there were no Christmas lunches to look forward to this festive season.” The organisation’s catering partners have pulled out all the stops to come up with a delicious 3-course meal for just R130 per person. The meal includes a trio of starters, followed by a choice of roast lamb, chicken with herb stuffing, or mushroom, pumpkin and feta wellington. All meals are served with roast potatoes and assorted seasonal vegetables, with Christmas berry meringue trifle for dessert.

Tafta thanks those who have already generously sponsored meals and appeals to the community to assist it in providing lunches to more than 1 000 elders who eagerly anticipate the celebration. For R130, you can supply one lunch; R260 serves two; R520 provides a table of four; R780 a table for six and R1 040 a table for eight. For more information, visit www.tafta.org.za or contact Tafta’s marketing and fundraising co-ordinator, Kemmy-Leigh Moodley, on 031 332 3721 or via email at [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement