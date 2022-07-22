Helping rural entrepreneurs to be business savvy

Durban - More than 1 500 women and youngsters have undergone training in practical entrepreneurship and financial skills in an effort to survive the economic fallout of last year’s looting. They are part of a KZN Agricultural Union’s (Kwanalu) Women and Youth Rural Entrepreneurship initiative.

“Contrary to what is believed, the looting and rioting was not only centred in the larger cities and towns, but also in smaller communities in KZN,” said Kwanalu. “From our years’ of working in the rural sector, we identified that poverty and lack of skills was not a top-down solution but one that can only be truly reversed if we commit to a sustained programme that supports people throughout the entire entrepreneurial process,” said Kwanalu CEO Sandy La Marque. Kwanalu said that with the vision of providing women and youth in rural areas with the real and easily implementable tools, mentorship, networks and resources to start their own businesses, and empower others to do the same, the programme has been providing training to communities. It listed them as Msinga, Greytown, New Hanover, Matimatola, Eshane, Muden, KwaNyuswa, Embo, Molweni, KwaNgcolosi, Pietermaritzburg, Ulundi, Msunduzi, Vryheid, Port Shepstone, Mahlabatini and Paddock.

It added that the programme’s entrepreneurial business training has provided a virtual micro-business administration course by the Trident Institute and accredited Services Seta training for previously disadvantaged youth from the Embo community in Hillcrest. “The four-day micro-business administration course aims to empower emerging rural entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge needed to successfully start or improve their own businesses.” The focus was on practical entrepreneurial skills such as market investigation, buying stock for business, costing and pricing for traders, producers and service providers, selling, writing a business plan, weekly money management and stock control.

“Learners who have demonstrated their application of what they have learned are awarded a diploma,” Kwanalu said. The Independent on Saturday