Helping scared pets find their way home

Durban — This week’s tornado did more than just displace people and their belongings, it also sent animals scurrying. Pets from around oThongathi, Seatides and La Mercy went missing and their owners were in a frenzy trying to find their fur babies.

Many posts of lost pets circulated on social media, with owners hoping someone had seen their animals or had taken them in for safekeeping. As of Friday, more than 90 pets had been reported missing and some are yet to be found. Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment (Pact) and SerendiPitty Rescue stepped up. Pact was founded by Neeri Naidoo 12 years ago and is still on a mission to reunite families and pets. PACT and SerendiPitty Rescue feeding lost dogs. | Supplied Attorney and animal activist Tashya Giyapersad has been with the organisation since she was 16.

“It started because one day Neeri was driving and saw a dog being abused. She took the dog in and that’s how Pact was born.” She said many pets had been displaced by the storm. “More than 95 animals were reported missing. Some have been found close to their homes because they tend to linger around the area.

“We are still calculating the number of lost and found animals.” Not all the found animals were in good condition. “Some animals were injured and taken to local vets. All of them are traumatised. They suffered injuries like bruised paws.” Giyapersad said many people had been donating supplies to them.

“We have donations for dog and cat food, monetary donations for vet treatment costs, and foster homes have opened up to offer safe haven to stranded animals.” She said she and the organisation would not stop until all the pets were found. “It’s a calling, sometimes a curse, to care so much, but I know no other way of living. It’s been increasingly stressful, traumatic, and we are all in motion and geared day or night to save lives.”