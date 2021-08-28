Helping women to financial security

IN OUR Women’s Month webinar this week, we speak to Shanaaz Trethewey, the CEO of RentMaster on entrepreneurship and how women can establish financial security in business. Trethewey started her financial career at Deloitte, and has worked in corporate finance, where she specialised in valuing companies and performing listings in Africa. She realised that she had a passion for building businesses, and that understanding corporate structures and strategic business design fascinated her.

This experience allowed her to begin a successful consulting firm with her husband, that serviced the financial services sector. And as a property owner herself, she knows how time-consuming and risky being a landlord is, and she is passionate about spearheading RentMaster, which makes tenants and landlords live in a harmonious, fair and stress-free environment. Trethewey has written and published her own children’s book and has a fascination with the human mind, and is currently studying psychology at UNISA. In her longing to help anyone in need, she is a Strengthsfinder coach, and is willing to upskill and support resource-poor women to launch profitable mobile food businesses so that they, too, can earn their way to their dreams.