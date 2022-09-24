Heritage in the Hills

Getting ready for a heritage weekend are Mthokozisi Zulu who performing in The Horn of Sorrow at the Hilton Arts Festival, Gladys Mzimela who is part of the Woza Moya sewing project and Chris Brown the Umgeni Steam Railway train manager.

There are various heritage-rich events and activities on offer this weekend: Umgeni Steam Railway has a busy Heritage weekend: today, there are longer trips out of Inchanga Station for which one should book (R150/ R100) on Wesley, the refurbished vintage steam loco at 8.30am, 11am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm. The Austin Car Club will be following the first train and then displaying their cars at Inchanga; while the Classic Motorcycle Club will be doing the same for the 11am train. Tomorrow fun short trips (R50) will be running every hour on the hour from 9am until 2pm, for which one doesn’t need to book.

The 30th Hilton Arts Festival takes place this weekend after a two-year Covid break, with a fabulous programme of theatre, art, music, crafts and entertainment on the grounds of Hilton College.

Woza Moya at the Hilllcrest Aids Centre Trust, a member of 1000 Hills Community Tourism, has a magnificent display of bespoke individually hand-crafted locally made heritage themed wares, art, jewellery, gifts and collectables.