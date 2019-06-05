Durban - Being caught in a rip tide and swept out to sea as darkness closed in off the coast of Port Edward was a terrifying ordeal for two international golfers, Charlotte Austwick and Rachael Raastad. But they survived, thanks to four rescuers - Jon Caple, Sage Khowa, Everett Duarte and Marc Franz - who received a reward for their bravery last night at the NSRI Awards held in Durban.

The men received the Directors’ Thanks Award for putting their lives at risk to save the golfers after the blessing of the new rescue craft Alick Rennie at the NSRI Durban Station 5.

Speaking to the Independent on Saturday, Caple, who owns Mariners Seafood Restaurant at Marina Beach, said on the day, he had been having a beer in his restaurant when he heard shouting.

“I ran down to the beach and we could see three people in difficulty in the water. Sage (Khowa) had been in the car park when he heard the commotion and he came down. He grabbed a torpedo buoy and swam into the waves using the rescue harness he had seen the lifeguards using in their rescues,” said Caple.

As Khowa was bringing the first swimmer, Raastad, to shore, Caple realised the second woman, Austwick, was in danger at the backline.

Despite not having a buoy, he decided to help.

“It was a good 100m out, the sea was rough with a big current. I’m not a strong swimmer, I’m 55 and I was nervous. But I thought if somebody doesn’t go out there, she won’t survive.”

A car guard known only as Prince, kept his torch shining on the floundering woman and when Caple reached Austwick, he tried to keep her afloat and as calm as possible.

Resident Everett Duarte, arrived at the restaurant and saw the drama on the beach.

As an exhausted Khowa got back to the beach with Raastad, Duarte grabbed the buoy from him and swam in to help Caple.

Duarte said this week: “I knew I had to act immediately, but reality only kicked in when I got to the woman. It was dark, we were behind the backline and she was in shock.”

He added that once he and Caple reached the beach with Austwick, “my mind was racing with feelings of happiness and fear. Ultimately, I feel grateful we all survived and getting this award is truly amazing”.

NSRI volunteer Franz also arrived and assisted an exhausted Khowa.

Speaking on the heroics of the group rescue, Caple said: “At that point in time, you just do it and I think it was the same for the other guys.”

A third swimmer, Werner Welge­moed, who was initially caught in the rip with the women, managed to swim out without assistance.

A second bravery award, the Water Safety Recognition Award, went to Luc Lepront, 12, whose school holidays began with a rescue on March 15.

Surfer and Nippers lifesaver Lepront, who is in Grade 7 at Warner Beach Preparatory School, said he was surfing off Baggies Beach with his sister when he noticed a swimmer in distress.

“His friend was trying to hold him up. It was quite big waves and a strong tide. I got off my board and put him on, while his friend held onto the board. I held on from behind, started kicking and the waves helped us get in to shore,” he said this week, adding he was happy to receive his bravery award.

“At the end of the day, it’s just about being at the right place at the right time and being able to help people,” said Lepront.

NSRI operations director Mark Hughes said: “We use the words ‘brave act’ tentatively, but in both these cases we use these words without hesitation.”

He added that the NSRI always advises people not to go into the water but to rather call for help, but in the case of the golfers, darkness was falling and “circumstances forced them to make an extremely difficult decision”.