Hidden talent uncovered in new exhibition

Durban - New art talent hidden in Durban communities and outlying areas made its first appearance yesterday. The Velobala Fine Arts Development Programme awarded 25 artists certificates yesterday, Friday, while their artwork went up for display in a new exhibition at the Phansi Museum. The exhibition is regarded as an opportunity, especially for collectors, to buy early artworks by some outstanding artists at a reasonable price. It was curated by Phindile Mkize. The programme was hosted by the African Art Centre (AAC) with funding from various donors to provide opportunities to aspiring artists from disadvantaged communities. Since its inception in 1994, the programme has seen some of their emerging artists become artists whose works are in high demand, including Major Ndlovu, Wonder Mbambo, Mthobisi Maphumulo and Sthenjwa Luthuli, as well as Mhlonishwa Chiliza who was also a facilitator for this year's programme.

The class of 2020 was divided into two groups, new and returning students, with classes taking place on a Saturday at DUT. The programme also provided transport to and from class and lunch for the artists.

This week Chiliza, who is studying for his Master’s degree in Fine Arts at Wits University, described the standard of the work produced this year as “exceptional”.

Some of the top artists for this year’s programme spoke to the Independent on Saturday, with Khulekani Israel Mkhize receiving a recognition award for the most promising artist "because of his outstanding craftsmanship across all mediums".

Mkhize, 29, said he liked to work in charcoal, colour pencils and oil pastels. Also a piano player, he was involved in the world of jazz, but returned to art last year.

"It's about expressing myself and this work is about reflection on finding comfort in uncomfortable situations or spaces,“ said Mkhize.

Ande Magoso, 24, from north of Durban, was awarded as having the "best creative and conceptual output" for his "cohesive body of work".

Magoso said: "My art is generally about expressing how I feel and I do that in terms of myself in relation to my surroundings."

Another top artist, Nsebenzelo Mvuyana, from Inanda, is a full-time artist, working in oil pastels and his work in the exhibition "is around the concept of people living blind and not seeing anything around them," he said.

The youngest of the top artists, Sphiwe Shozi, 20, said he had been studying art through Unisa and his family supported him with materials.

His artworks, in charcoal, take about a week to complete and Chiliza said Shozi was "very strong in his perceptual skills“.

The Velobala exhibition opened yesterday, Friday, at the Phansi Museum in Glenwood, which is open 9am to 3pm weekdays.

The Independent on Saturday