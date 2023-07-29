Highland style

Durban - Creating a Scottish tableau in Africa in anticipation of the annual Fort Nottingham Highland Gathering are, from left, Father Thami Shange, padre of the Old Fort Chapel; Samantha Wood, of the KZN Academy of Celtic Dance (which will participate in the Games); and Sergeant Lisbon Ngwenya representing Umvoti Mounted Rifles, also taking part.
The Games are on the Women’s Day public holiday on August 9 from 8.30am to 4.30pm at the Fort Nottingham Museum and surrounds.
Watch strong men and women in kilts throwing heavy things around, bagpipes (of course); marching bands; Celtic dancing; food and drink (that is whisky, lots of whisky, and shortbread); dancing dogs (for real); Medieval fight club demos; cute kids singing; vintage cars; a village market; Robbie Burns and a handsome haggis.
Take picnic blankets, sun hats, warm clothing and fold up chairs.
Visit: Facebook: Fortnottinghamgames/Instagram: Fortnottinghamgames and prebook your tickets on Quicket.
The Independent on Saturday