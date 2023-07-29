Highland style

Durban - Creating a Scottish tableau in Africa in anticipation of the annual Fort Nottingham Highland Gathering are, from left, Father Thami Shange, padre of the Old Fort Chapel; Samantha Wood, of the KZN Academy of Celtic Dance (which will participate in the Games); and Sergeant Lisbon Ngwenya representing Umvoti Mounted Rifles, also taking part.

The Games are on the Women’s Day public holiday on August 9 from 8.30am to 4.30pm at the Fort Nottingham Museum and surrounds.