DURBAN – Police arrested a 46-year-old man on a farm in Umzinto on the South Coast after four hijacked vehicles and over R1 million worth of goods were found on the premises. Police also rescued a hijacked truck driver who was being held hostage on the farm.

Police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said officers from Umzinto SAPS and the K9 Unit raided the farm after a tip off that there was suspicious activities on the property. "When the suspects spotted the police officers approaching, they fled into nearby bushes. A search was conducted and one suspect was arrested," said Naicker.

"Four vehicles including two trucks, a BMW sedan and Corsa bakkie were seized after it was established that they were stolen from Durban and brought to Umzinto. One of the trucks contained goods to the value of one million rands, comprising of hi-fi systems, tyres and mag rims.



Naicker said that on Wednesday evening at about 6.30pm the truck driver was on the M7 in Rossburgh waiting for the robot to turn green. "A group of armed men threatened him and pushed him into the back seat. They drove off to Umzinto where they kept him hostage while attempting to dispose of the stolen goods. The driver was rescued by the police," he said.

Charges of carjacking and possession of stolen property were opened.



The suspect appeared in the Umzinto Magistrate's Court today for possession of stolen property and the case was remanded to January 21. He will appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court soon for the carjacking case.