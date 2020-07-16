Hiking club steps up to the lockdown challenge

Durban - The Amblers Hiking Club nearly stopped in its tracks, but quick thinking led this KwaZulu-Natal organisation to trample defeat brought on by Covid-19. Government regulations hit the club hard and for the first time since its formation in July 2003, guided hikes were not allowed. “The huge benefit of guided hikes is safety, good navigation and the knowledge that you will get back to your car before dark. You are also assisted in the unlikely event of an emergency,” said David Hancocks, a guide at Amblers Hiking Club. Instead, the club is promoting individual or small group hikes on easily navigable terrain at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park, Palmiet Reserve, Westville Trails starting from the Westville Country Club, Springside Reserve and Stainbank Nature Reserve.

“The Covid rules make individual hiking more dangerous. There’s risk of attack, higher risk of snakebite and a far greater risk of getting lost, which may put strain on search and rescue. The clubs recognise that the spread of Covid-19 is on the increase but feel that the club is a safe haven for members hiking,” said Hancock.

Hikers are allowed to hike in groups of four. Individual hiking has exploded in popularity, as people often come out of lockdown with less cash and a change of lifestyle in mind, Hancocks said.

“And Durban has the best weather imaginable.”

“This has taken them out into the outdoors in the best weather imaginable here in Durban. Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park is the busiest ever and takes record gate earnings which helps to keep staff employed. Also this is a great place for non-club members to hike,” he said.

The organisation is currently waiting for a shift in Covid-19 laws in order to hike a wider channel of natural and riverine trails again and stay over in “comfortable lodgings” for weekends away.

“The tourism industry needs a lift after their devastating second quarter,” said Hancocks.