Hillcrest sets cycling precedent

Durban - Hillcrest Primary School has joined the push to reignite schools cycling as South Africa emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic. The Upper Highway school set an example by showing up in their numbers for last year’s aQuellé Tour Durban MTB races.

The KZN Schools Committee are looking to get more schools into getting their riders out for the Tour Durban race, using Hillcrest Primary as an example that it can be done. “KZN Schools Committee has been working to get schools cycling back up and running,” said the committee’s Rose Owen. Owen and her team at the KZN Schools Cycling Committee are hoping that more schools get involved in this year’s race and contribute to the support for the Domino Foundation – the event’s sole beneficiary.

“The best way to get involved is to put out a call to parents and kids to see who is keen to ride, and then get going. “Hillcrest Primary School had two interested parents; they spoke to the Sports Department and got started. From there it grew. “We are super lucky to have a really supportive group of parents, and they all chipped in. Some rode with us to help supervise the kids, and others made sure we had a ‘dedicated area’ at the event where kids and parents could congregate. It was a great day out.

“If a school has an interested parent or coach that would like to grow their mountain biking or cycling they are welcome to contact the Schools Committee for assistance.” Owen added: “Hopefully we will see more schools at events like the Tour Durban.” Entries for the 2022 aQuellé Tour Durban, which takes place on the weekend of September 10 and 11, are open and riders can enter at www.tourdurban.co.za

