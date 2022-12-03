Hippo calf killed, mother hunted

Durban - A hippo calf was killed near Richards Bay this week and the motive is believed to have been for its meat.
Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesman Musa Mntambo said the calf’s mother is believed to have returned to the water after the incident at Mkhayideni, near Lake Mzingazi, in the early hours of Thursday.
“Ezemvelo wishes to warn people against attacking hippo,” Mntambo said.
“They are dangerous land animals that kill more than 500 people a year, according to one study.”
He pointed out that this number of fatalities was greater than the deaths caused by elephants.
A video believed to be of the pair, taken at night which is when hippo leave the water to graze, has been circulating on social media, as has one believed to be of the carcass of the calf, chopped up for meat.
The Independent on Saturday