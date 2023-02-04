Durban - Long ago when it was still de rigueur for council officials to have buildings named after them, one of Durban’s biggest old aged homes was established in Morningside. The Bill Buchanan Association for the Aged consists of a sprawling complex which can house up to 400 residents at a time.

Situated in lush gardens at the end of Lilian Ngoyi (Windermere) Road, the main building, Buchanan House, was named after councillor Bill Buchanan, who initially mooted the idea of a home away from home for the city’s older residents, according to the association’s chief executive officer, Dudley Fortune. “The council decided that seniors needed a place where they could be safe,” said Fortune. Former Durban councillor Bill Buchanan, after whom the association for the elderly was named. PICTURE: Supplied Initially known as The Association for Homes for Retired Durban Citizens, the first 50 residents moved in on March 29, 1971.

The main building, known as Buchanan House, offers residents a choice of single rooms with shared bathrooms and double rooms, some with en-suites. Fortune said they provided these residents with all their meals, and their rooms were serviced weekly. In addition, there were hairdressers, a clinic, a social worker, a social club and many other daily activities.

Fortune said as the association grew in popularity over the years they decided to take over some of the railway houses on the Bluff, and Arcadia Old Aged Home in Fynnland was born. Arcadia has 28 single units with shared ablution facilities and 42 studio flats for couples and singles. Fortune said at one stage Arcadia was subject to a land claim by the Zanzibari community.

He said over the years the off-site properties which fall under Bill Buchanan increased while the main campus also acquired new additions. Several of the buildings were named after former Durban city officials or other big wigs like Emmerson House, Jace Graham, Brian Porritt and Neville Becker. The Bill Buchanan Association for the Aged in Morningside as it looks today. Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) Emmerson House, a fully air-conditioned frail care facility which offers 24-hour support to the elderly, is home to 80 residents and the association’s pride and joy.

There are also properties with scenic views which offer life rights. Other buildings include Benson Gardens in Rapson Road, Morningside, and Helen Gibling Gardens in Burman Drive. One event that will go down in their history is the Covid-19 pandemic. The main Bill Buchanan building houses an isolation unit that was up and running before the pandemic hit Durban, said Fortune.

Sadly, though, 10 of their residents died during the pandemic. He said it was a stressful time as none of their residents could leave the main building or receive visitors, while those who lived independently in other complexes were allowed to go shopping for food but were then not able to mingle with their friends who lived in the buildings where they were provided with meals. CEO Dudley Fortune in front of one of the frozen food project’s delivery vans at the Bill Buchanan Association for the Aged in Morningside. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) Because many of the elderly cannot afford to pay their fees, and the association relies heavily on donations to stay afloat, Fortune and the rest of the team at Bill Buchanan Association for the Aged have come up with a novel way to raise funds.

They’ve installed a state-of-the art kitchen in Emmerson House and have started a frozen food line, which is sold to the public online, at various stores and from the property itself. Fortune Foods, named in honour of Fortune for his two decades of service at the Bill Buchanan Association for the Aged, have several heat-and-eat wholesome food lines and the proceeds are solely for the benefit of Bill Buchanan. From soups like roasted carrot and cumin, to chickpea curry, butter chicken curry and desserts like cheesecake, malva pudding and chocolate brownie bake, there is something for everyone.