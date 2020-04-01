Hold those blue bags - eThekwini closes landfill sites during lockdown

Durban - Don't put out those blue bags because as of Tuesday because the eThekwini municipality will not collect them.

The council has closed all garden drop off sites and landfills from Tuesday March 31. This includes the Bisasar Road, Mariannhill and Shallcross landfills.

The council encouraged residents to reduce the generation of garden waste by limiting the cutting and pruning of gardens over the lockdown period. It also advised a strategy of reusing waste through home scale composting, or for residents to store garden waste on their properties until services resume.

The city said in a statement that the Cleansing and Solid Waste Unit would update residents when garden refuse collection would resume.

It also stressed that domestic refuse removal (black bags) would continue as per normal collection schedules. However it did encourage residents to try and limit the generation of waste as much as possible. It also asked that waste bags only to be placed outside for collection if they are full.