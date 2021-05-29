Home is where the mango tree is

Durban - The old picture this week was sent to us by Rajen Padayachee of Pinetown.

Sent to him by a friend, it shows Unit 3A in Chatsworth, today Westcliff, taken around 1964 when the township was first developed. The road in the back parallel to the flow of houses is Road 302 or Westcliff Drive, the perpendicular road is Road 308 or Presley Avenue. As can be seen in the picture taken last week by Shelley Kjonstad, the pylon in the background is still there.

Padayachee said the similarities in the construction of the houses and roads in the Chatsworth area brought back many memories of his humble beginnings growing up in Unit 5a.

Unit 3A in Chatsworth today, looking at Presley Ave (Road 308) going up to Westcliff Drive (Road 302). Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency(ANA)

“All the houses were painted the same off white colour and brick roads were numbered according to the unit they belonged to, so this was the only means to identify and distinguish the difference for the newly arriving residents at the time.

“This created much confusion. It reminded me of an incident in 1964, when we just moved into our new home in Unit 5a.

“My elder brother had to travel to unit 3a as that was the nearest school then, more than a kilometre from our home. As there was very little public transport and very few people could afford cars, we walked.

“On the first day of school my brother walked back from school in the afternoon. He managed to use distinguishable landmarks to find his way back to Unit 5a. However when he got there, he couldn't find our house. He ended up in another road and somebody else’s house. Fortunately, the occupants managed to identify my parents and get him home safely,” he said

“I wonder if he relates this humble story to his patients. He is a doctor living in Canada now,” said Padayachee.

Author Kiru Naidoo, whose Made in Chatsworth campaign has struck a chord with local residents, and who grew up in unit 3, assisted the Independent on Saturday with the shooting of the modern picture.

“The area has had a complete transformation in 50 years. Everything was unrecognisable and we took our bearings from an old mango tree that’s still there. I’m willing to bet you it was planted by the early Indian market gardeners who started farming there after they were freed from indenture. Their main crops were bananas and ginger and household vegetables on small plots of land either bought or leased.”

Naidoo estimated the tree was more than 100 years old. “I was born in a house 300m from that mango tree,” he says. “My heart and soul is in that space and it rekindled memories from 50 years ago.”

Creating the new picture, he said he knew all the nooks and crannies and gullies “so we could weave our way through” the suburb. “So much had changed we had to climb to a much higher vantage point on the hilltop through thick undergrowth to get the new picture ‒ like war correspondents getting into the heat of battle.”

He said the transformation was largely thanks to extended families contributing to extensions: “That’s how it grew from match boxes to ‘mansions’.”

Independent Media’s graphic artist Rabin Singh is Chatsworth born and bred and grew up not far from Westcliffe. Although today he’s “just up the road” in Hillary, he still calls Chatsworth home. “Most of my friends are there. I just sleep in Hillary. You can't get away from it.”

He said it was a very family-oriented suburb where residents had “each other’s backs. Many people shared the same type of family traditions and everyone shared. Everyone was a brother or a sister. You respectfully greeted any elderly woman you met there as ’ma’.”

He remembers playing soccer in its streets and on its sportsground. “We used to play soccer for the Kharwastan Sporting Club on weekends and play against teams from unit 3 or unit 7, with competitions organised by Manning Rangers. There was the Smirnoff Cup,” he says.

For Padayachee, the new picture shows the resilience of the people who were forcibly removed to the area in 1964 and their commitment to improving their living conditions in trying times. "This is a proud moment for those who went through the atrocities of the Group Areas Act," he said.

The Independent on Saturday