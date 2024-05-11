Homemade saucy and dippy delights

Let’s dip into something people often don’t make for ourselves but love ‒ those tasty side dishes, sauces, condiments and yummy accompaniments.
The simple easy-to-make recipes are provided by Granny Mouse Country House & Spa in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.
Tartar Sauce ‒ serves 4
Combine:
1 cup mayonnaise
¹/₃ cup minced gherkin
¹/₃ cup minced capers
¹/₃ cup minced onion
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 clove garlic, chopped
Juice of 1 lemon
2 tsp chopped parsley
Blue Cheese Dip ‒ serves 4
Combine:
½ cup full-cream yoghurt
1 garlic clove, chopped
1 Tbsp mayonnaise
½ lemon, juiced
50g crumbled blue cheese
Season to taste and serve with sticky chicken wings
Honey and mustard sauce
Serves 4-6
Combine:
50ml honey
30ml soy sauce
30ml whole grain mustard
Tomato, basil and almond spread
This is a great vegetarian and vegan dish. It’s perfect as a spread on bruschetta and as a dip with crudités, or toss it through warm pasta for a quick sauce.
Makes 2½ cups
Ingredients:
100g flaked almonds
500ml (2 cups) ripe tomatoes, chopped
30ml (2 Tbsp) sun-dried tomatoes
60ml (¼ cup) cannellini beans
10ml (2 tsp) smoked paprika
15ml (1 Tbsp) balsamic vinegar
5ml (1 tsp) crushed garlic
10ml (2 tsp) chopped fresh basil
salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
60ml (¼ cup) olive oil
Method:
Lightly toast the almonds in a pan over medium heat until golden. Set aside to cool.
Add the cooled almonds, tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, beans, paprika, vinegar and garlic to a food processor and blend until the almonds are fine.
Add the basil and season. While the motor is running, slowly drizzle in the oil to make a smooth dip.
If you like spicy food, add a bit of chopped chilli for an extra kick.
Red pepper, chorizo and chilli pickle
Makes about 500ml (2 cups)
Ingredients:
2 red peppers
olive oil, for drizzling
15-30ml (1-2 Tbsp) avocado or cooking oil
1 red onion, peeled and chopped
1 red chilli, seeded and chopped
100g chorizo, cut into cubes
2.5ml (½ tsp) paprika
2 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
100g (½ cup) demerara or light brown sugar
50ml apple cider or white wine vinegar
a pinch of salt
Method:
Preheat the oven to 200°C.
Place peppers on a baking tray, drizzle with a little olive oil and roast until just starting to char, about 30 minutes. Remove from oven, place in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap. This steaming makes the skin easier to remove.
Heat the oil in a large heavy-based pan over medium heat. Add the onion, chilli, chorizo and spices, and cook until the onions have softened, about 5 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients except the peppers. Remove from heat and set aside.
Remove the skin, seeds and core of the peppers, and cut roughly into 2cm squares. Add to the remaining ingredients, spoon into sterilised glass jars and allow to cool before sealing.
Nicoise chutney
Ingredients
10ml (2 tsp) olive oil
1 celery stick, diced
1 small carrot, peeled and diced
1 bay leaf
1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed
5ml (1 tsp) tomato paste
15ml (1 Tbsp) wholegrain mustard
15ml (1 Tbsp) brown sugar
30ml (2 Tbsp) baby capers
150g sun-dried tomatoes in brine/oil, drained
250g Kalamata olives, pitted and chopped
5ml (1 tsp) soy sauce
5ml (1 tsp) Worcestershire sauce
10 fresh basil leaves, chopped
1 x 410g tin tomato and onion relish
10ml (2 tsp) freshly squeezed lemon juice
freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Method:
Heat the butter and oil in a heavy-based pot on medium heat. Braise (with a wooden spoon) the celery, carrot, bay leaf, garlic and tomato paste, and stir until the carrot is softened.
Stir in the mustard, brown sugar, capers and sun-dried tomatoes, until the sugar has melted.
Add the chopped olives, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce and basil, and stir for a minute. Add the tomato and onion relish, lemon juice and black pepper.
Simmer over very low heat for 90 minutes, stirring occasionally so the thickening chutney does not stick to the bottom of the pot.
Serve hot or cold.
Homemade barbecue sauce
A delicious way to add some special flavour to any meat dish. Slightly sweet, slightly tart, and delicious on any grilled meat.
Makes 500 ml (2 cups)
Ingredients:
500ml (2 cups) tomato sauce
60ml (¼ cup) apple cider vinegar
60ml (¼ cup) soya sauce
250ml (1 cup) water
60ml (¼ cup) brown sugar
60ml (¼ cup) honey
5ml (1 tsp) dried chilli flakes
a pinch of ground cinnamon
Method:
Place all the ingredients in a medium saucepan over medium heat and slowly bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until thick and glossy, 30-35 minutes.
Remove from the heat, allow to cool and place in sterilised jars.
Store in the fridge for 1-2 weeks.
Independent on Saturday