Homemade saucy and dippy delights

Let’s dip into something people often don’t make for ourselves but love ‒ those tasty side dishes, sauces, condiments and yummy accompaniments. The simple easy-to-make recipes are provided by Granny Mouse Country House & Spa in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

Tartar Sauce ‒ serves 4 Combine: 1 cup mayonnaise

¹/₃ cup minced gherkin ¹/₃ cup minced capers ¹/₃ cup minced onion

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste 1 clove garlic, chopped Juice of 1 lemon

2 tsp chopped parsley

½ cup full-cream yoghurt 1 garlic clove, chopped 1 Tbsp mayonnaise

½ lemon, juiced 50g crumbled blue cheese Season to taste and serve with sticky chicken wings

Honey and mustard sauce Serves 4-6 Combine:

50ml honey 30ml soy sauce 30ml whole grain mustard

Tomato, basil and almond spread This is a great vegetarian and vegan dish. It’s perfect as a spread on bruschetta and as a dip with crudités, or toss it through warm pasta for a quick sauce. Makes 2½ cups

Ingredients: 100g flaked almonds 500ml (2 cups) ripe tomatoes, chopped

30ml (2 Tbsp) sun-dried tomatoes 60ml (¼ cup) cannellini beans 10ml (2 tsp) smoked paprika

15ml (1 Tbsp) balsamic vinegar 5ml (1 tsp) crushed garlic 10ml (2 tsp) chopped fresh basil

salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste 60ml (¼ cup) olive oil Method:

Lightly toast the almonds in a pan over medium heat until golden. Set aside to cool. Add the cooled almonds, tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, beans, paprika, vinegar and garlic to a food processor and blend until the almonds are fine. Add the basil and season. While the motor is running, slowly drizzle in the oil to make a smooth dip.

If you like spicy food, add a bit of chopped chilli for an extra kick. Red pepper, chorizo and chilli pickle Makes about 500ml (2 cups)

Ingredients: 2 red peppers olive oil, for drizzling

15-30ml (1-2 Tbsp) avocado or cooking oil 1 red onion, peeled and chopped 1 red chilli, seeded and chopped

100g chorizo, cut into cubes 2.5ml (½ tsp) paprika 2 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped

100g (½ cup) demerara or light brown sugar 50ml apple cider or white wine vinegar a pinch of salt

Method: Preheat the oven to 200°C. Place peppers on a baking tray, drizzle with a little olive oil and roast until just starting to char, about 30 minutes. Remove from oven, place in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap. This steaming makes the skin easier to remove.

Heat the oil in a large heavy-based pan over medium heat. Add the onion, chilli, chorizo and spices, and cook until the onions have softened, about 5 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients except the peppers. Remove from heat and set aside. Remove the skin, seeds and core of the peppers, and cut roughly into 2cm squares. Add to the remaining ingredients, spoon into sterilised glass jars and allow to cool before sealing.

Ingredients 10ml (2 tsp) olive oil 1 celery stick, diced

1 small carrot, peeled and diced 1 bay leaf 1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

5ml (1 tsp) tomato paste 15ml (1 Tbsp) wholegrain mustard 15ml (1 Tbsp) brown sugar

30ml (2 Tbsp) baby capers 150g sun-dried tomatoes in brine/oil, drained 250g Kalamata olives, pitted and chopped

5ml (1 tsp) soy sauce 5ml (1 tsp) Worcestershire sauce 10 fresh basil leaves, chopped

1 x 410g tin tomato and onion relish 10ml (2 tsp) freshly squeezed lemon juice freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Method: Heat the butter and oil in a heavy-based pot on medium heat. Braise (with a wooden spoon) the celery, carrot, bay leaf, garlic and tomato paste, and stir until the carrot is softened. Stir in the mustard, brown sugar, capers and sun-dried tomatoes, until the sugar has melted.

Add the chopped olives, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce and basil, and stir for a minute. Add the tomato and onion relish, lemon juice and black pepper. Simmer over very low heat for 90 minutes, stirring occasionally so the thickening chutney does not stick to the bottom of the pot. Serve hot or cold.

Homemade barbecue sauce A delicious way to add some special flavour to any meat dish. Slightly sweet, slightly tart, and delicious on any grilled meat. Makes 500 ml (2 cups)

Ingredients: 500ml (2 cups) tomato sauce 60ml (¼ cup) apple cider vinegar

60ml (¼ cup) soya sauce 250ml (1 cup) water 60ml (¼ cup) brown sugar

60ml (¼ cup) honey 5ml (1 tsp) dried chilli flakes a pinch of ground cinnamon

Method: Place all the ingredients in a medium saucepan over medium heat and slowly bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until thick and glossy, 30-35 minutes. Remove from the heat, allow to cool and place in sterilised jars.